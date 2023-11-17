Senegal's highest court ruling blocks detained opposition leader Sonko from running for president

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal's highest court on Friday effectively barred detained opposition leader Ousmane Sonko from running for president early next year by overturning a decision that reinstated him on the West African country's voter rolls.

The legal setback for the embattled politician came the same day that a West African regional court dismissed his case seeking his reinstatement. Sonko was recently returned to a Dakar jail after being hospitalized for several weeks amid a hunger strike.

Senegal's government formally dissolved Sonko's political party earlier this year and canceled his voter registration after he was convicted of corrupting youth. His followers maintain the charge and prosecution were politically motivated and aimed at derailing his candidacy in the February election.