Nation & World News

Senegal's government sets March 24 as the new date for the delayed presidential election

The Senegalese government has announced March 24 as the new date for the country’s delayed presidential election
By BY BABACAR DIONE – Associated Press
18 minutes ago

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The Senegalese government has set March 24 as the new date for the country’s delayed presidential election, according to an official statement issued Wednesday after a meeting of the Council of Ministers.

President Macky Sall who faces term limits at the end of his second period in office, said in early February that he was postponing an election for 10 months, just weeks before it was set to take place on Feb. 25.

But Senegal’s highest election authority, the Constitutional Council, rejected that move and ordered the government to set a new election date as soon as possible.

“The President of the Republic informed the Council of Ministers of the setting of the date of the presidential election for Sunday March 24, 2024,” government spokesperson Abdou Karim Fofana said in the statement. “The President of the Republic also informed the Prime Minister and ministers of the formation of a new Government."

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

State Senate committee hears testimony about Fulton DA Willis21m ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Roof of iconic Mary Mac’s collapses under fallen utility pole during heavy rain
8h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Half a century after Georgia girl vanished, an old keepsake arrives out of the blue
5h ago

Credit: TNS

Haley’s out, and the general election campaign in Georgia is on
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Haley’s out, and the general election campaign in Georgia is on
1h ago

Credit: File photo

Athens DA faces new effort to oust her following slaying of nursing student
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Wall Street rises to recover some of its losses from its worst day in...
2m ago
4 are charged with concealing a corpse, evidence tampering in Long Island body parts case
4m ago
Gov. Gavin Newsom's campaign donor says his Panera Bread restaurants will follow minimum...
6m ago
Featured

Credit: Erica George Dines

Ideas: How to spend extra hour of sun that daylight saving time gives
Georgia voter guides for the presidential primaries
Basketball finals: 15 of 32 contenders seeking 1st state titles