Senator's son appears in court on new homicide charge from crash that killed North Dakota deputy

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The 42-year-old son of U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer appeared in court Monday on a new homicide charge in connection with the crash that killed a North Dakota sheriff's deputy.

State District Court Judge Bobbi Weiler did not change the $500,000 cash bond she set for him earlier this month. Ian Cramer, who is in jail, is set for a preliminary hearing on Feb. 7. His attorney said he is gathering information for a mental health evaluation.

Last week the judge approved new charges that upgraded Cramer's initial manslaughter count to homicide while fleeing a peace officer in connection with the Dec. 6 death of Mercer County Sheriff's Deputy Paul Martin.