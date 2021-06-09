Senators push measure to accelerate DAF, foundation giving

The legislation also contains provisions intended to prevent donors of complex assets like real estate from claiming tax benefits that far exceed the actual value of the gifts.

For foundations, the legislation would waive the annual excise tax of 1.39 percent of their net investment income in any year their payout tops 7 percent of assets. Private foundations created after the legislation takes effect could be exempt from the tax if they agree to give away all the assets within 25 years of their founding.

The legislation would bar foundations from meeting their payout obligations by making distributions to donor-advised funds. A recent Chronicle analysis found that $740 million in such transfers were made in 2018, the most recent year for which data was available. Such transfers can help foundations meet their annual payout requirements, but critics say the transfers accomplish nothing for working charities.

In addition, the legislation would not allow foundations to meet their payout obligations by paying salaries or travel expenses of foundation family members, as they can now.

Some of the biggest donor-advised-fund sponsors in the nation are affiliated with commercial finance firms like Fidelity and Vanguard. They oppose any restrictions on how much or how fast donors must give away money from advised funds.

Community foundations, which also sponsor donor-advised funds, also have warily eyed these kinds of efforts to boost payout, arguing that they operate differently.

Ray Madoff, a Boston College law professor and one of the architects of the proposal, said those differences are legitimate and the legislation would waive the reporting requirements for donor-advised-fund accounts of $1 million or less that are managed by community foundations. Accounts larger than $1 million at community foundations would have to be distributed in 15 years or would have to contribute at least 5 percent a year.

Jeff Hamond, coordinator of the Community Foundations Public Awareness Initiative, said he hadn’t seen the legislation yet. Generally speaking, Hamond said that efforts to impose new distribution requirements have been too broad and are “a solution in search of a problem,” but he noted that community foundations are “not opposed to all reforms.”

Independent Sector, a national coalition of charities and foundations, has not weighed in on the effort and declined to comment for this article.

The Philanthropy Roundtable and other conservative groups oppose new distribution requirements, saying they would discourage charitable giving.

Madoff said conversations were continuing on Capitol Hill on how the legislation might advance and whether it can attract more supporters, including in the House.

Madoff noted that recent news reports about billionaires paying minuscule amounts of taxes should serve as an “accelerant” for efforts to boost charitable giving.

“This is a moment when we are appropriately reshaping our tax rules,” Madoff said. “As a society, we make a tremendous financial investment in charitable donations, particularly charitable donations of the wealthy. It’s important that we make sure these resources are put to the use of the public and not just for the use of money managers.”

___

This article was provided to The Associated Press by the Chronicle of Philanthropy. Dan Parks is a senior editor at the Chronicle. Email: dan.parks@philanthropy.com. The AP and the Chronicle receive support from the Lilly Endowment for coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits. The AP and the Chronicle are solely responsible for all content. For all of AP's philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.