Senators push Garland to reform prisons after AP reporting

Besides the widespread corruption, the bureau has faced a multitude of crises in recent years including the rampant spread of the coronavirus inside federal prisons, a failed response to the pandemic, dozens of escapes, deaths and critically low staffing levels that have hampered responses to emergencies.

The lawmakers want Garland and Monaco to provide information about the bureau’s training protocols, procedures around the federal Prison Rape Elimination Act and statistics about reports of sexual assaults inside federal prisons.

This comes weeks after the AP uncovered a permissive and toxic culture at the federal correctional institution in Dublin, California, where inmates say they have been subjected to rampant sexual abuse by correctional officers and even by the warden and were often threatened or punished when they tried to speak up. The abuse was so pervasive that prisoners and workers at Dublin called it “the rape club.”

So far, four workers at the prison have been charged with federal crimes, including the former warden, Ray Garcia. Several others remain under investigation.

Garcia is accused of molesting an inmate as she tried to push him away and making her and another inmate strip naked as he did rounds, prosecutors say. He also is accused of taking nude photographs of the women, which were found on his personal laptop computer and government-issued cellphone when the FBI raided his office and his home last summer.

Garica, who has pleaded not guilty, had been in charge of training staff on sexual assault and harassment protocols and was in charge of compliance with the federal Prison Rape Elimination Act, or PREA, which requires regular inspections of prisons to ensure compliance. The woman Garcia is accused of assaulting told investigators that one instance of abuse happened while PREA officials were visiting the prison. She said Garcia assaulted her in a changing stall designed for PREA-compliant searches.

The allegations at Dublin are endemic of a larger problem within the Bureau of Prisons. In 2020, the year some of the women at Dublin complained, there were 422 complaints of staff-on-inmate sexual abuse across the system of 122 prisons and 153,000 inmates. The bureau said that it substantiated only four of those complaints and that 290 are still being investigated.