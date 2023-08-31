BreakingNews
Multiple people shot at SW Atlanta apartment complex

Senators hail Health Dept. recommendation to ease restrictions on marijuana

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has delivered a recommendation to the Drug Enforcement Administration on marijuana policy, and Senate leaders are hailing it as a first step toward easing federal restrictions on the drug

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
27 minutes ago
X

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has delivered a recommendation to the Drug Enforcement Administration on marijuana policy, and Senate leaders hailed it Wednesday as a first step toward easing federal restrictions on the drug.

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said Wednesday on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that the agency has responded to President Joe Biden's request “to provide a scheduling recommendation for marijuana to the DEA.”

“We’ve worked to ensure that a scientific evaluation be completed and shared expeditiously,” he added.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a statement that HHS had recommended that marijuana be moved from a Schedule I to a Schedule III controlled substance.

“HHS has done the right thing,” Schumer, D-N.Y., said. “DEA should now follow through on this important step to greatly reduce the harm caused by draconian marijuana laws.”

Rescheduling the drug would reduce or potentially eliminate criminal penalties for possession. Marijuana is currently classified as a Schedule I drug, alongside heroin and LSD.

According to the DEA, Schedule I drugs "have no currently accepted medical use in the United States, a lack of accepted safety for use under medical supervision, and a high potential for abuse."

Schedule III drugs “have a potential for abuse less than substances in Schedules I or II and abuse may lead to moderate or low physical dependence or high psychological dependence.” They currently include ketamine and some anabolic steroids.

Biden requested the review in October 2022 as he pardoned thousands of Americans convicted of "simple possession" of marijuana under federal law

Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., issued a statement calling for marijuana to be completely descheduled. “However, the recommendation of HHS to reschedule cannabis as a Schedule III drug is not inconsequential," he added. “If HHS’s recommendation is ultimately implemented, it will be a historic step for a nation whose cannabis policies have been out of touch with reality.”

Bloomberg News first reported on the HHS recommendation.

In reaction to the Bloomberg report, the nonprofit U.S. Cannabis Council said: “We enthusiastically welcome today’s news. ... Rescheduling will have a broad range of benefits, including signaling to the criminal justice system that cannabis is a lower priority and providing a crucial economic lifeline to the cannabis industry.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Idalia’s soggy march through Georgia 4h ago

Credit: AP

AJC Updates: Tracking Idalia on Wednesday
1h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Multiple people shot at SW Atlanta apartment complex
52m ago

Credit: U.S. Department of Justice

North Georgia man arrested in Jan. 6 investigation
5h ago

Credit: U.S. Department of Justice

North Georgia man arrested in Jan. 6 investigation
5h ago

Credit: TNS

Georgia Power, PSC staff reach deal on final Vogtle cost to customers
10h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Nebraska volleyball stadium event draws 92,003 to set women's world attendance record
4m ago
Scoreless for first time in the Lionel Messi era, Inter Miami ties Nashville 0-0
12m ago
Government incentives and cost-conscious customers lead to electric vehicle boom in India
14m ago
Featured

Credit: Handout

FALL IN GEORGIA
From big fairs to local fests, you’ll find fall fun — and maybe a corn dog
How Darius Vines stayed patient as he waited to make MLB debut with Braves
7h ago
VIP suites, spa services: Look inside the airport’s new private terminal
5h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top