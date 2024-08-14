Breaking: Reckless driving charges dismissed against Georgia’s Sacovie White
Nation & World News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's 'Antisemitism in America' to be published next winter

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will have a book out next winter that draws in part upon his own life and religion for what he calls a “warning” about antisemitism
This combination of photos shows cover art for "Antisemitism in America: A Warning" by Sen. Chuck Schumer, left, and Schumer speaking at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington on March 12, 2024. (Grand Central Publishing via AP, left, AP Photo)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

This combination of photos shows cover art for "Antisemitism in America: A Warning" by Sen. Chuck Schumer, left, and Schumer speaking at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington on March 12, 2024. (Grand Central Publishing via AP, left, AP Photo)
By HILLEL ITALIE – Associated Press
34 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer will have a book out next winter that draws in part upon his own life and religious faith for what he calls a “warning” about antisemitism.

Grand Central Publishing, a division of Hachette Book Group, announced Wednesday that Schumer's “Antisemitism in America” will be released Feb. 18. The 73-year-old Schumer, a Democrat from New York, will trace his journey from Brooklyn in the 1960s to Harvard in the '70s to his decades in Washington, including the Jan. 6 siege in 2021. Schumer also will write about the recent wave of conspiracy theories about Jews and attacks against synagogues and Jewish students.

“If America fails to understand the context and history of antisemitism, if America’s darker impulses ultimately overwhelm its better angels, an age-old truth will prove true once again: that antisemitism inevitably leads to violence against Jews and a rise in bigotry in our society at large. Jewish Americans never thought it could happen here in America,” he said in a statement. "Now, for the first time, they’re worried it could. As the Irish writer Conor Cruise O’Brien once said, ‘antisemitism is a light sleeper.’”

Schumer previously wrote, with Daniel Squadron, “Positively American: Winning Back the Middle Class One Family at a Time,” which came out in 2007.

FILE - Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., appears during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington on March 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Minnesota's primaries
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Jamie Dupree: The Squad takes another hit
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Populist conservative and ex-NBA player Royce White shakes up US Senate primary race in...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Joe Kovac Jr.

This Peach County voter says Donald Trump ‘makes you feel good about being an American’
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

The Latest: Trump to hold rally in North Carolina; Harris campaign launches $90M ad buy15m ago
Tropical Storm Ernesto pummels northeast Caribbean and leaves hundreds of thousands in...17m ago
Mars, maker of M&M's and Snickers, to buy Cheez-It owner Kellanova for nearly $30 billion18m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Curtis Compton

OPINION
Cunningham on the Braves: Team hurt by too many 2021 player reunions
Coca-Cola ad in Bangladesh dents brand amid Israel-Hamas war in Gaza
An oil rigger, a math teacher and a world-class art collection for Emory