Senate likely to vote on controversial Fed pick next week

The willingness of the Senate GOP leadership to bring Shelton's nomination to the floor indicates that they likely have the votes to approve her for the central bank's board. Her selection stalled in September when Sen. Jon Thune, a member of the Senate leadership, said that there wasn't sufficient support for her.

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Republican from Alaska, said Thursday she would support Shelton, after previously refusing to disclose her position. GOP Sen. Mitt Romney from Utah has said he is opposed to Shelton's nomination. Republicans currently have a 53-47 majority.