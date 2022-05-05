ajc logo
X

Senate confirms key ambassador slots, including Kennedy

FILE - Caroline Kennedy speaks during the JFK Space Summit at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston, June 19, 2019. The Senate has voted on Thursday, May 5, 2022, to confirm Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of President John F. Kennedy, to serve as U.S. ambassador to Australia, and Philip Goldberg to serve as ambassador to South Korea. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Caroline Kennedy speaks during the JFK Space Summit at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston, June 19, 2019. The Senate has voted on Thursday, May 5, 2022, to confirm Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of President John F. Kennedy, to serve as U.S. ambassador to Australia, and Philip Goldberg to serve as ambassador to South Korea. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

National & World News
Updated 55 minutes ago
The Senate has voted to confirm Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of President John F

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has voted to confirm Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of President John F. Kennedy, to serve as U.S. ambassador to Australia, and Philip Goldberg to serve as ambassador to South Korea.

Kennedy served as U.S. ambassador to Japan from 2013-17 during Barack Obama's presidency. Goldberg is a career member of the Senior Foreign Service and has been serving as U.S. ambassador to Colombia.

The Senate approved the nominations Thursday as President Joe Biden's administration looks to fill out its diplomatic team with key allies in Asia. Kennedy has extensive experience in the region and and had thrown her support behind Biden relatively early in the crowded 2020 Democratic primary process.

Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., said shortly before the Senate action that it was critical for the U.S. to have Goldberg in Seoul, citing North Korea's launch Wednesday of a ballistic missile toward its eastern waters.

“South Korea is one of our most important trading partners. South Korea is one of our most important security partners," Ossoff said. “We need a U.S. ambassador to lead our mission in South Korea."

The Senate also confirmed Mark Nathanson to be ambassador to Norway, MaryKay Loss Carlson to be ambassador to the Philippines, and John Nkengasong to coordinate U.S. efforts to combat HIV-AIDS globally.

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Outgoing U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines Philip Goldberg waits for the ceremony to start for the Philippine Air Force C-130T cargo plane in a formal turnover of the plane, the second to be acquired through the United States Excess Defense Articles(EDA) at Villamor Air Base in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines Monday, Oct. 24, 2016. The Senate has voted on Thursday, May 5, 2022, to confirm Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of President John F. Kennedy, to serve as U.S. ambassador to Australia, and Philip Goldberg to serve as ambassador to South Korea. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, File)

Credit: Bullit Marquez

FILE - Outgoing U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines Philip Goldberg waits for the ceremony to start for the Philippine Air Force C-130T cargo plane in a formal turnover of the plane, the second to be acquired through the United States Excess Defense Articles(EDA) at Villamor Air Base in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines Monday, Oct. 24, 2016. The Senate has voted on Thursday, May 5, 2022, to confirm Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of President John F. Kennedy, to serve as U.S. ambassador to Australia, and Philip Goldberg to serve as ambassador to South Korea. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, File)

Credit: Bullit Marquez

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Outgoing U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines Philip Goldberg waits for the ceremony to start for the Philippine Air Force C-130T cargo plane in a formal turnover of the plane, the second to be acquired through the United States Excess Defense Articles(EDA) at Villamor Air Base in suburban Pasay city, south of Manila, Philippines Monday, Oct. 24, 2016. The Senate has voted on Thursday, May 5, 2022, to confirm Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of President John F. Kennedy, to serve as U.S. ambassador to Australia, and Philip Goldberg to serve as ambassador to South Korea. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez, File)

Credit: Bullit Marquez

Credit: Bullit Marquez

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Caroline Kennedy poses in the winner's walk at the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018, in New York. The Senate has voted on Thursday, May 5, 2022, to confirm Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of President John F. Kennedy, to serve as U.S. ambassador to Australia, and Philip Goldberg to serve as ambassador to South Korea. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Evan Agostini

FILE - Caroline Kennedy poses in the winner's walk at the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018, in New York. The Senate has voted on Thursday, May 5, 2022, to confirm Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of President John F. Kennedy, to serve as U.S. ambassador to Australia, and Philip Goldberg to serve as ambassador to South Korea. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Evan Agostini

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Caroline Kennedy poses in the winner's walk at the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Brooklyn Museum on June 4, 2018, in New York. The Senate has voted on Thursday, May 5, 2022, to confirm Caroline Kennedy, the daughter of President John F. Kennedy, to serve as U.S. ambassador to Australia, and Philip Goldberg to serve as ambassador to South Korea. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Evan Agostini

Credit: Evan Agostini

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Ex-cop gets 5 years for rough arrest of woman with dementia
4m ago
It’s Chief Justice Roberts' Court, but does he still lead?
6m ago
Senate to vote next week on protecting abortion rights
7m ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top