Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Senate confirms Jamieson Greer to be Trump's top trade negotiator as battles loom

The Senate has confirmed Jamieson Greer to be America’s top trade negotiator
FILE - Jamieson Greer, President Donald Trump's nominee to be United States Trade Representative, with the rank of Ambassador, appears before the Senate Committee on Finance for his pending confirmation on Capitol Hill, Feb. 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr., File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - Jamieson Greer, President Donald Trump's nominee to be United States Trade Representative, with the rank of Ambassador, appears before the Senate Committee on Finance for his pending confirmation on Capitol Hill, Feb. 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr., File)
By PAUL WISEMAN – Associated Press
43 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has confirmed Jamieson Greer, a veteran of President Donald Trump's first-term economic battles with China, Mexico and Canada, to be America's top trade negotiator.

As U.S. trade representative, Greer will work with Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, a billionaire financier, to oversee Trump's aggressive trade agenda. Greer's nomination cleared the Senate by a 56-43 vote on Wednesday.

Trump is an enthusiastic supporter of taxes — tariffs — on foreign imports in an effort to protect U.S. industry, raise revenue for the Treasury and coerce other countries into making concessions on issues ranging from trade to tax policy to immigration.

The Republican president is planning to start taxing Canadian and Mexican imports at 25% on March 4, a move that will disrupt North American commerce and blow up a 2020 trade deal that Trump himself negotiated. He also intends to impose "reciprocal'' tariffs on foreign countries that have higher import taxes than the United States does. In addition, Trump plans to remove the exemptions on his 2018 steel and aluminum tariffs, taxing imports of both metals at 25%.

Economists warn that Trump’s tariffs will raise prices and risk rekindling inflation while drawing retaliation from other countries.

Greer, a former Air Force lawyer, was chief of staff to Trump’s first-term trade representative, Robert Lighthizer. In that position, Greer was involved in talks with China at a time when the world’s two largest economies were hitting each other’s products with tariffs in the biggest trade brawl since the 1930s.

Greer helped negotiate Trump's revamped North American trade pact, the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement, and worked with Democrats in Congress to get it approved. But many Democrats voted against Greer's nomination to protest what they see as Trump's belligerent and unpredictable approach to trade.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., called Greer “admirably qualified” for the job and said he hopes the Trump administration will prioritize the trade needs of America's farmers.

"I look forward to a close partnership between the administration and Congress in the coming months and years as we work to expand opportunities for American producers,” Thune said.

FILE - Jamieson Greer, President Donald Trump's nominee to be United States Trade Representative, with the rank of Ambassador, appears before the Senate Committee on Finance for his pending confirmation on Capitol Hill, Feb. 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr., File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

President Donald Trump listens during a meeting with France's President Emmanuel Macron in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Monday, Feb. 24, 2025. (Ludovic Marin/Pool via AP)

Credit: AP

Trump says Canada and Mexico tariffs are 'going forward' with more import taxes to come

Trump directs government to consider possible tariffs on copper

Senate Republicans approve budget framework, pushing past Democratic objections after all-night vote

The Latest

FILE - Michelle Trachtenberg appears at The Art of Elysium's Ninth annual Heaven Gala in Culver City, Calif., on Jan. 9, 2016. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Rich Fury/Invision/AP

Michelle Trachtenberg, 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' and 'Harriet the Spy' star, dies at at 39

6m ago

Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos says opinion pages will defend free market and 'personal liberties'

7m ago

Who is Calin Georgescu, the far-right populist being investigated by prosecutors in Romania?

7m ago

Featured

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., has asked the Trump administration to reinstate funding for a program that benefited agricultural students at historically Black universities like Fort Valley State.

Credit: Screenshot

White House restores HBCU scholarships after pressure from Ossoff, lawmakers

The 1890 Scholars Program, which has been suspended, was designed to increase the number of students from rural and underserved communities.

New Hartsfield-Jackson GM selected after nearly eight-month search

Maryland Aviation Administration executive director Ricky Smith has been named the next general manager of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Blink-182, My Chemical Romance to headline Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival

My Chemical Romance, Blink-182 and Deftones will headline the 12th Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta.