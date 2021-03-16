Senate confirms Isabel Guzman to lead small biz agency

“I have every confidence that under Ms. Guzman’s leadership, the SBA will help small business owners hold onto their dreams until our economy comes roaring back,” said Senator Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

Schumer noted that pandemic relief programs overseen by the Small Business Administration will dole out more than $1 trillion to the nation’s small businesses, nonprofits and religious institutions. The largest chunk of that funding will come through the Paycheck Protection Program, which provides low-interest loans that are full forgivable if 60% of the loan is spent on payroll and the balance on other qualified expenses.

The Government Accountability Office recently placed emergency small-business loans on its list of programs considered highly vulnerable to fraud, waste or mismanagement.