ajc logo
X

Senate approves Michael Barr to Federal Reserve post

FILE - White House senior adviser Valerie Jarrett, second right, and Assistant Treasury Secretary for Financial Institutions Michael S. Barr, second left, talk before the start of the first meeting of the President's Advisory Council on Financial Capability, Nov. 30, 2010, at the Treasury Department in Washington. The Senate easily approved Barr to be the Federal Reserve’s top banking regulator in a bipartisan vote Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Barr, a former top Treasury official under President Barack Obama, is the last of President Joe Biden’s three nominees to the Fed’s board of governors to win Senate confirmation. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - White House senior adviser Valerie Jarrett, second right, and Assistant Treasury Secretary for Financial Institutions Michael S. Barr, second left, talk before the start of the first meeting of the President's Advisory Council on Financial Capability, Nov. 30, 2010, at the Treasury Department in Washington. The Senate easily approved Barr to be the Federal Reserve’s top banking regulator in a bipartisan vote Wednesday, July 13, 2022. Barr, a former top Treasury official under President Barack Obama, is the last of President Joe Biden’s three nominees to the Fed’s board of governors to win Senate confirmation. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

National & World News
By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER, Associated Press
56 minutes ago
The Senate easily approved Michael Barr to be the Federal Reserve’s top banking regulator in a bipartisan vote Wednesday

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate easily approved Michael Barr to be the Federal Reserve's top banking regulator in a bipartisan vote Wednesday.

Barr, a former top Treasury official under President Barack Obama, is the last of President Joe Biden's three nominees to the Fed's board of governors to win Senate confirmation. All seven seats on the Fed's board are now filled, for the first time in roughly a decade, as the central bank tackles the worst inflation in 40 years.

The Senate voted 66-28 to approve Barr to serve as vice chair for supervision, the government’s primary financial regulator.

As a Treasury official, Barr helped design the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial regulations after the devastating 2008 financial crisis. He most recently was the dean of the University of Michigan’s Gerald R. Ford School of Public Policy.

During a Senate hearing, Barr pledged to support the Fed's efforts to reduce inflation and said he would promote "clear rules" to govern financial innovation.

He also said during the hearing that Congress and financial agencies should regulate stablecoins, a form of cryptocurrency often pegged to the dollar, to protect consumers from sharp drops in their value, which can occur if stablecoins don't have sufficient assets to back up their dollar pegs.

Editors' Picks
‘Deplorable’: Ex-Stonecrest mayor gets 57 months in COVID fund fraud case6h ago
Why Kemp-Warnock voters could factor into 2022 race
8h ago
17-year-old boy and his mother arrested in teen’s shooting death near city park
1h ago
The Jolt: Herschel Walker says, ‘I’m ready to debate.’
11h ago
The Jolt: Herschel Walker says, ‘I’m ready to debate.’
11h ago
To limit cancellations, Delta halts flight growth for rest of year
6h ago
The Latest
10 unvaccinated Royals players skipping trip to Toronto
6m ago
Seattle considers bonuses, tuition help to attract police
8m ago
Arizona attorney general asks court to unblock abortion ban
10m ago
Featured
RAW: Explosion destroys Georgia Guidestones monument (WSB TV)

Credit: WSB TV

Deja News: Georgia Guidestones gone, but mystery of their 1980s origin remains
5h ago
National Trust grant to help preserve historical Georgia restaurant
Five Braves headed to the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top