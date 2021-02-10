Sen. Warren's 'Pinkie Promises' to be published this fall

The Massachusetts Democrat has a picture book out this fall called “Pinkie Promises” in honor of a favorite campaign ritual. When meeting a girl supporter, Warren would introduce herself by saying, “My name is Elizabeth, and I’m running for president because that’s what girls do," then seal their bond with a pinky promise.

“The pinkie promises I’ve made with thousands of girls will stay with me always,” Warren said in a statement Wednesday. “Those promises are a reminder of our strength, and I hope this book will encourage even the youngest readers to dream big — because that’s what girls do.”