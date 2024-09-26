Sen. Raphael Warnock is working on children's book inspired by the story of Jesus feeding the 5,000

NEW YORK (AP) — Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia is working on a children's book centered on a generous boy and a proliferating baloney sandwich and inspired by a Biblical miracle.

Philomel Books, a Penguin Random House imprint, announced Thursday that it will release “We're in This Together: Leo's Lunchbox” next April 25. With illustrations by TeMika Grooms, “We're in This Together” is based on the story of Jesus and his disciples feeding 5,000 people with just five loaves of bread and two fish.

“Leo’s Lunchbox is about the value and promise of communities coming together to care for one another,” Warnock, a Georgia Democrat, said in a statement. “I hope this story, inspired by one of my favorite lessons from the Bible, motivates young readers to share with those around them, and also to accept help from others, when it comes."