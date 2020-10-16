Sen. Josh Hawley writing book: 'The Tyranny of Big Tech.'

Simon & Schuster announced Friday that Hawley's “The Tyranny of Big Tech” will be released June 21. Hawley has frequently criticized Facebook, Twitter and other social media giants for everything from alleged anti-conservative bias to monopolistic control of the online market.

“At a time when these platforms are determining elections, banning inconvenient political views, lining politicians’ pockets with hundreds of millions of dollars, and addicting our kids to screens, I want to draw attention to the robber barons of the modern era,” Hawley said in a statement. “This is the fight to recover America’s populist democracy. That is why I am writing this book.”