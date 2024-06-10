Breaking: Trump courts voters in Indianapolis for Southern Baptist Convention
Sen. John Fetterman was treated for a bruised shoulder after a weekend car accident

Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman was treated at a hospital for a bruised shoulder after a car accident Sunday morning, according to a statement from his Senate office
Credit: AP

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., is seen at the Senate Subway on Capitol Hill Wednesday, May 15, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
By MARY CLARE JALONICK – Associated Press
46 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman was treated at a hospital for a bruised shoulder after a car accident Sunday morning, according to a statement from his Senate office. He was released from the hospital Sunday afternoon.

Fetterman, a Democrat, and his wife Gisele were “involved in a car accident with another driver,” the statement said, and were both evaluated at a local hospital and discharged within hours. The senator returned to his home in Braddock, Pennsylvania, and is expected to be back in the Senate for votes this week.

A spokeswoman for Fetterman, Carrie Adams, said that the senator was driving the car and the accident was on Interstate 70 in Maryland. The condition of the other driver is unclear.

Fetterman, 54, suffered a stroke in May 2022 as he was campaigning for his seat. As a result, he still has some trouble speaking fluidly and quickly processing spoken conversation, and he often uses devices in congressional hearings and routine conversations to transcribe spoken words in real time.

