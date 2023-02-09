X
Dark Mode Toggle

Sen. John Fetterman hospitalized after feeling lightheaded

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
Updated 39 minutes ago
U.S. Sen. John Fetterman has been hospitalized after feeling lightheaded while attending a Senate Democratic retreat

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. John Fetterman, the Pennsylvania Democrat who suffered a stroke during his campaign last year, was hospitalized Wednesday night after feeling lightheaded while attending a Senate Democratic retreat, his office said.

Initial tests at George Washington University Hospital did not show evidence of a new stroke, Fetterman's communications director, Joe Calvello, said in a statement issued Wednesday night. Doctors were running more tests and the senator remained at the hospital for observation, according to the statement.

“He is in good spirits and talking with his staff and family. We will provide more information when we have it,” Calvello said.

Fetterman, 53, succeeded Republican Sen. Pat Toomey after a hard-fought contest against Republican nominee Mehmet Oz. He defeated the celebrity heart surgeon by 5 percentage points and flipped a seat that was key to Democrats holding the Senate majority. More than $300 million was spent during the campaign, the most expensive for the Senate in 2022.

His campaign was derailed on May 13 when he suffered what he later called a near-fatal stroke. He refused to drop out and spent much of the remaining months of the campaign in recovery, refusing to release his medical records or allow his doctors to answer reporters' questions.

Oz made an issue of whether his opponent was honest about the effects of the stroke and whether Fetterman was fit to serve, but the Democrat insisted his doctors said he could have a full recovery.

In an Associated Press profile just weeks after his victory, Fetterman was described as still suffering from auditory processing disorder, a stroke’s common aftereffect. The disorder can leave a person unable to speak fluidly and quickly process spoken conversation into meaning.

The effects of the stroke were apparent in Fetterman's uneven performance during the fall campaign's only debate. He struggled to complete sentences and jumbled words, causing concern among Democrats that his election was doomed.

On election night, he told cheering supporters he ran for “anyone that ever got knocked down that got back up.”

Fetterman, a presence at 6-foot-8 with a clean-shave head and a goatee and known for wearing hoodies and shorts, was the state’s lieutenant governor from 2019-2023. He served as mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, from 2006-2019.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Driver in strange Tesla crash apparently moved to rear seat6h ago

Credit: SCREENSHOT

BREAKING: Atlanta police release footage of training center shooting aftermath
6h ago

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Suspect identified in Atlanta lounge co-owner’s shooting death
9h ago

Credit: Contributed

Georgia school board picks leader after letter targeted her sexuality
11h ago

Credit: Contributed

Georgia school board picks leader after letter targeted her sexuality
11h ago

Credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images

Arrest made in string of South Fulton dating app robberies
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Irving scores 24 in Dallas debut, leads Mavs over Clippers
6m ago
Fiery Ohio derailment raises railroad safety questions
14m ago
Kim Jong Un shows off daughter, missiles at N. Korean parade
23m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

LeBron James passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for NBA all-time points mark
In Atlanta, Harris focuses on climate change in touting Biden agenda
9h ago
Democrats agree with Senate GOP leaders: probe funding of Euro trip
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top