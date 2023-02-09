Sen. John Fetterman hospitalized after feeling lightheaded

Oz made an issue of whether his opponent was honest about the effects of the stroke and whether Fetterman was fit to serve, but the Democrat insisted his doctors said he could have a full recovery.

In an Associated Press profile just weeks after his victory, Fetterman was described as still suffering from auditory processing disorder, a stroke’s common aftereffect. The disorder can leave a person unable to speak fluidly and quickly process spoken conversation into meaning.

The effects of the stroke were apparent in Fetterman's uneven performance during the fall campaign's only debate. He struggled to complete sentences and jumbled words, causing concern among Democrats that his election was doomed.

On election night, he told cheering supporters he ran for “anyone that ever got knocked down that got back up.”

Fetterman, a presence at 6-foot-8 with a clean-shave head and a goatee and known for wearing hoodies and shorts, was the state’s lieutenant governor from 2019-2023. He served as mayor of Braddock, Pennsylvania, from 2006-2019.