Sen. Collins, key vote on court, gives Jackson warm review

While Democrats are using the rapid timeline for Barrett as a model for Jackson, Collins says the circumstances are different. For one, the vacancy is not being filled immediately before a presidential election. She has also noted that Jackson has been confirmed by the Senate several times before, for two federal judge positions and for the U.S. Sentencing Commission, where she served under former President Barack Obama.

Collins, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina were the only three Republican senators to vote to confirm Jackson to the appeals court last year. Murkowski said in a statement last week that her previous vote did not mean she would be supportive this time, and Graham has signaled he won't vote for Jackson after he pushed Biden to pick a different candidate from his home state, federal Judge J. Michelle Childs.

Other Republicans are unlikely to vote for Jackson. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, who met with the nominee last week, afterward questioned her support from liberal advocacy groups.

“She’s clearly a sharp lawyer with an impressive resume, but when it comes to the Supreme Court, a core qualification is judicial philosophy,” McConnell said.

Jackson is meeting with senators one-on-one this week, a ritual for nominees, as the Judiciary committee prepares for hearings and as the White House makes the case for her confirmation. On Tuesday, Jackson also met with Democratic Sens. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island and Cory Booker of New Jersey. She also met with Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida and Ted Cruz of Texas. All but Scott sit on the Judiciary panel.

Hirono said she talked to Jackson about comments by Mississippi Sen. Roger Wicker, a Republican, that he viewed President Joe Biden’s pledge to nominate a Black woman to the court as “affirmative action.” Hirono said she told Jackson that she found that insulting and that she believes that phrase is used as “code for minority nominees” and questions about competence.

Hirono noted that Jackson excelled at Harvard Law School and is highly qualified for the position. She asked that “those who use those terms stop using them.”

Hirono said Jackson told her one of her strengths would be listening to the other justices on the court, which has been increasingly partisan in recent years.

“She is someone who wants to reach out to the other justices and be as persuasive as she can,” Hirono said.

Caption Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson listens to Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., during a meeting on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Caption Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson and former Alabama Senator Doug Jones, right, arrive to meet with Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. Judge Jackson's confirmation hearing starts March 21. If confirmed, she would be the court's first Black female justice. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Caption Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, talks to media as she meets with Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, March 8, 2022. If confirmed, she would be the court's first Black female justice. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)