Seller of monkey to LA celebrity sentenced to probation

Hammonds pleaded guilty to conspiracy and three counts of violating the Endangered Species Act. Prosecutors said he also illegally sold endangered cotton-top tamarins to buyers in Alabama, South Carolina, and Wisconsin while trying to disguise the sales.

Prosecutors had argued that Hammonds deserved more than a year of prison, citing the need to deter others from committing similar crimes.

“In addition to licensed money breeding activities, Hammonds frequently sold monkeys on the black market," they said in court papers. “Hammonds engaged in illicit business practices or schemes that involved a pattern of repeated illegal conduct."

Hammonds' lawyer described him “a hard working, law abiding member of the community" who helped people deal with alcohol addiction, and said none of the monkeys were treated inappropriately or caused any “adverse effects" on the ecosystems involved.