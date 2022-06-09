BreakingNews
Former South Georgia police officer sentenced in Jan. 6 charge
ajc logo
X

Seller of monkey to LA celebrity sentenced to probation

FILE - Chris Brown appears at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020. The owner of a pet breeding business in Florida was sentenced, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, to five years of probation including eight months of home confinement and ordered to pay a $90,000 fine for illegally selling a capuchin monkey to Brown. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Chris Brown appears at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 26, 2020. The owner of a pet breeding business in Florida was sentenced, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, to five years of probation including eight months of home confinement and ordered to pay a $90,000 fine for illegally selling a capuchin monkey to Brown. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

National & World News
By MIKE SCHNEIDER, Associated Press
26 minutes ago
The owner of a Florida pet breeding business got five years' probation and must pay a $90,000 fine for illegally selling a monkey to a celebrity in Los Angeles

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The owner of an exotic animal breeding business in Florida has been sentenced to five years' probation for illegally selling a capuchin monkey to a celebrity in Los Angeles.

A federal indictment doesn't name the celebrity, but key details match an Associated Press report that wildlife agents seized singer Chris Brown's pet monkey after serving a search warrant on his Los Angeles home in early January 2018.

Wildlife agents moved in after Brown shared a picture of the capuchin monkey with millions of his followers on Instagram. Prosecutors later dropped charges of possessing the monkey without a permit after Brown agreed to forfeit his rights to Fiji and pay $35,000 for the monkey's care.

As for the monkey breeder, a federal judge in Tampa on Wednesday ordered Jimmy Hammonds to pay a $90,000 fine to a fund operated by the U.S Fish & Wildlife Service. Also, he has to serve eight months of his probation in home confinement.

According to the indictment, the celebrity paid $12,650 to Hammonds, who operated The Monkey Whisperer Ranch in Parrish, Florida. Under both Florida and California laws, it is illegal to transfer a capuchin monkey without a permit.

Hammonds pleaded guilty to conspiracy and three counts of violating the Endangered Species Act. Prosecutors said he also illegally sold endangered cotton-top tamarins to buyers in Alabama, South Carolina, and Wisconsin while trying to disguise the sales.

Prosecutors had argued that Hammonds deserved more than a year of prison, citing the need to deter others from committing similar crimes.

“In addition to licensed money breeding activities, Hammonds frequently sold monkeys on the black market," they said in court papers. “Hammonds engaged in illicit business practices or schemes that involved a pattern of repeated illegal conduct."

Hammonds' lawyer described him “a hard working, law abiding member of the community" who helped people deal with alcohol addiction, and said none of the monkeys were treated inappropriately or caused any “adverse effects" on the ecosystems involved.

Editors' Picks
January 6 committee to hear from Raffensperger, Sterling17h ago
Former South Georgia police officer sentenced in Jan. 6 charge
1h ago
Shunned by top officials, Georgia GOP pivots to Marjorie Taylor Greene
7h ago
Suspects indicted in killing of 60-year-old man near Beltline in Inman Park
20h ago
Suspects indicted in killing of 60-year-old man near Beltline in Inman Park
20h ago
Northside Hospital fined over $1M for failure to share medical prices
19h ago
The Latest
Live updates | Putin likens himself to Peter the Great
8m ago
2 arrested, facing murder charges in Philadelphia shooting
9m ago
Activists decry French retailer over Amazon deforestation
9m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top