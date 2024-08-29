Breaking: ‘Finish what we started’: Atlanta to host 2031 men’s Final Four
Seine water quality issues resurface for para triathletes at Paralympic Games

Concerns over water quality in the Seine River have resurfaced at the Paralympic Games with organizers changing the schedule for para triathlon races
FILE - Reproductions of artworks decorate the banks of the River Seine at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Paris, France. Concerns over water quality in the Seine River resurfaced at the Paralympic Games on Thursday when organizers changed the schedule for para triathlon races. (AP Photo/ Dar Yasin, File)

1 hour ago

PARIS (AP) — Concerns over water quality in the Seine River resurfaced at the Paralympic Games on Thursday when organizers changed the schedule for para triathlon races.

All 11 medal events are to be held on one day, Sept. 1, instead of two as originally planned, Paris 2024 organizers said in a statement.

“The decision to hold all medal events on one day was taken in view of the weather forecast and to provide athletes and coaches with as much certainty as possible. The course of the swim remains unchanged,” organizers said.

Water quality in the Seine River was also a major issue at the Olympics. Bacteria levels in the long-polluted Paris waterway fluctuate constantly depending on weather. Heavy rains cause wastewater and runoff to flow into the river, causing bacteria levels to rise.

The organizers said the river’s water quality and flow will continue to be monitored each day and that decisions on preparatory swims for para triathletes to train over the next couple of days, and on the morning of Sept. 1, will be made before each event.

Organizers said events can be pushed back to Sept. 2 and 3 “if needed.”

Thursday’s familiarization swims took place as planned in the morning.

AP Paralympics https://apnews.com/hub/paralympic-games

