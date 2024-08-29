Seine water quality issues resurface for para triathletes at Paralympic Games

PARIS (AP) — Concerns over water quality in the Seine River resurfaced at the Paralympic Games on Thursday when organizers changed the schedule for para triathlon races.

All 11 medal events are to be held on one day, Sept. 1, instead of two as originally planned, Paris 2024 organizers said in a statement.

“The decision to hold all medal events on one day was taken in view of the weather forecast and to provide athletes and coaches with as much certainty as possible. The course of the swim remains unchanged,” organizers said.