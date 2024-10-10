Sei Young Kim cards 10-under 62 to lead LPGA event in China after first round

SHANGHAI (AP) — Sei Young Kim, looking for her first victory this season, opened with a 10-under 62 on Thursday to lead the first round of the Buick LPGA Shanghai tournament.

The South Korean shot a 28 on her first nine holes at the Qizhong Garden Golf Club, which included an eagle on the 17th, and then came home with a 34 on her second nine holes.

It was her low round of the year and comes after she finished third in September in the last LPGA event — the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.