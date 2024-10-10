Breaking: As Hurricane Milton exits Florida, South Georgia coast warned of storm surge
Nation & World News

Sei Young Kim cards 10-under 62 to lead LPGA event in China after first round

Sei Young Kim, looking for her first victory this season, opened with a 10-under 62 to lead the first round of the Buick LPGA Shanghai tournament
Minami Katsu of Japan tees off on the first hole during the first round of the Buick LPGA Shanghai at Shanghai Qizhong Garden Golf Club in Shanghai, China, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Minami Katsu of Japan tees off on the first hole during the first round of the Buick LPGA Shanghai at Shanghai Qizhong Garden Golf Club in Shanghai, China, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)
3 hours ago

SHANGHAI (AP) — Sei Young Kim, looking for her first victory this season, opened with a 10-under 62 on Thursday to lead the first round of the Buick LPGA Shanghai tournament.

The South Korean shot a 28 on her first nine holes at the Qizhong Garden Golf Club, which included an eagle on the 17th, and then came home with a 34 on her second nine holes.

It was her low round of the year and comes after she finished third in September in the last LPGA event — the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

Celine Boutier of France was two shots behind with a 64, and American Lucy Li was three back with a 65.

In a tight field, four players carded 66s to trail by four shots: Leona Maguire of Ireland, Peiyun Chien of Taiwan, Muni He of China, and Chanettee Wannasaen of Thailand.

Seven players were in at 67 and just five shots back.

Two of the LPGA's top players — Nelly Korda and Lydia Ko — are not in the field this week. Both are entered next week in the BMW Ladies Championship in South Korea.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Coco Gauff wins China Open final in straight sets, Sinner and Alcaraz advance in Shanghai
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Caitlin Clark to tee it up in LPGA pro-am at The Annika
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Gauff rallies to reach China Open final and Sinner, Alcaraz and Djokovic win in Shanghai
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Kevin Yu birdies 18th twice and wins Sanderson Farms in playoff for first PGA Tour title
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Nobel Prize in literature is awarded to South Korean author Han Kang for her 'intense...6m ago
More than 3 million without power after Hurricane Milton slams Florida, causes deaths and...10m ago
The Latest: Hurricane Milton is weaker but still dangerous10m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump offer starkly different views on climate change
Athens airport potential expands, fueled by Georgia football’s elite run
POLITICALLY GEORGIA
Fani Willis’ fundraising soars in Fulton County prosecutor’s race