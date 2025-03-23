Segway recalls 220,000 of its scooters due to a fall hazard that has resulted in 20 injuries

NEW YORK (AP) — Segway is recalling about 220,000 of its scooters sold across the U.S. due to a fall hazard that has resulted in user injuries ranging from bruises to broken bones.

According to a notice published by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, the folding mechanism in Segway's Ninebot Max G30P and Max G30LP KickScooters can fail during use — causing the handlebars or stem of the scooters to fold.

That can result in serious injuries, the Commission warns. Thursday's recall notice notes that Segway has received 68 reports of folding mechanism failures — with 20 injuries that include abrasions, bruises, lacerations and broken bones.