Sedition trial begins for closed Hong Kong news site editors

But the prosecution insisted the case was about conspiracy so the time limit was not applicable. The judge said he would issue a decision in the dispute on Tuesday.

Unlike Lai, Chung and Lam were charged under a colonial-era sedition law that has been used increasingly to snuff out critical voices in the semi-autonomous Chinese city. Hong Kong was a British colony until its return to China in 1997.

Best Pencil (Hong Kong) Ltd., the holding company for Stand News, faces the same charge of conspiracy to publish seditious materials. It had no representatives at the trial.

Former Stand News reporters and veteran local journalists were among the spectators at the trial. Chung and Lam waved at their friends in the courtroom.

Sedition is punishable by a maximum jail term of two years and a fine of 5,000 Hong Kong dollars (about $640) for a first offense, and three years for a subsequent offense. The trial is expected to last 20 days.

Stand News shut down in December after the arrests and a high-profile police raid at its office. Armed with a warrant to seize relevant journalistic materials under the National Security Law, more than 200 officers participated in the search. But Chung and Lam and the company were not charged under the security law.

Months earlier, police raided the offices of Apple Daily and seized boxes of materials and computer hard drives.

Hong Kong fell more than 60 places to 148th place in Reporters Without Borders’ latest World Press Freedom Index released in May. The global media watchdog cited the closure of the two outlets in its rating.