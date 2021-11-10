Security staffing at Travis Scott show unclear, chief says

Finner also forcefully defended his department's ability to handle the criminal investigation on its own, rejected calls for an outside probe and said he did not have a close relationship with Scott, who is from Houston and founded the festival.

Finner said he expressed safety concerns to Scott before the Friday night show but did not go into detail. He said he has only ever spoken with Scott twice.

“I had no reason to believe that it wasn’t going to be safe,” Finner said. “But I’m the kind of chief that I meet with people whenever I can, and that includes him. We had a very respectful, few minute conversation on my concerns.”

Speaking to reporters for just the second time since the tragedy, Finner was defensive at times and criticized what he described as rumors and speculation surrounding what happened.

About 530 Houston police officers worked the festival, more than twice as many as when the festival was last held in 2019, according to Finner. He repeatedly cautioned that the investigation was still in the early stages and said he would not “cast blame" on any organization.

Scott only found out about injuries and deaths in the crowd after the show, attorney Todd Mensing told the Wall Street Journal. Mensing did not immediately respond to phone and email messages Wednesday.

“There has been a rush to judgment,” he told the newspaper. “He did not see these things happening.”

At least two concertgoers remained in critical condition Wednesday. Officials have not disclosed details about the fans who have been hospitalized since Friday, but the family of a 9-year-old boy who attended the concert with his father has said the child was in a medically induced coma after sustaining injuries to his heart, lungs and brain.

“How did this happen? That is a question that remains on all of our minds,” Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said earlier Wednesday. "How did this happen? Where were the missteps? Where were the failures? Where were the gaps? We owe it to the family members, all of those who attended and quite frankly the city as a whole, to the first responders, all of them, how did this happen?”

Turner read the names of the eight people who died before pausing a City Council meeting for a moment of silence. The victims ranged in age from 14 to 27 and came from Texas, Illinois and Washington state, according to authorities.

Finner said there was no evidence that a security guard near the crowd had unknowingly received an injection during the show, despite reports.

The festival grounds and stage where Scott performed have yet to be disassembled as authorities and attorneys representing the injured and their families continued combing the area. The festival was held on a parking lot that is part of NRG Park, a complex consisting of stadiums, an arena and a convention center.

Bernon Blount said his son and 9-year-old grandson, Ezra, attended the festival together but became separated during the crowd surge. He said Tuesday that the child was in a medically induced coma at a Houston hospital.

“I'm angry because it’s disrupted our family, and this could have been avoided if people in positions of power had done the right thing,” Blount said.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Wednesday announced the formation of a task force to develop concert safety recommendations, which he said would “ensure that the tragedy that occurred at the Astroworld Festival never happens again.”

Experts say crowd surge deaths happen because people are packed into a space so tightly that they can't get enough oxygen. It's not usually because they're being trampled.

Associated Press writer Paul J. Weber in Austin, Texas, and Jake Bleiberg in Dallas contributed to this report.

