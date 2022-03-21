Hamburger icon
Security staff at 8 German airports to strike on Tuesday

Numerous travelers wait at Hamburg Airport in front of a display board showing cancelled flights on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Air travel was disrupted across Germany on Tuesday as security personnel at several airports in the country staged walkouts to demand higher wages.(Bodo Marks/dpa via AP)

Credit: Bodo Marks

National & World News
1 hour ago
A union has called on security staff at eight German airports, including Frankfurt, to walk off their jobs all day Tuesday in a pay dispute

BERLIN (AP) — A union has called on security staff at eight German airports, including Frankfurt, to walk off their jobs all day Tuesday in a pay dispute.

Monday's call by the ver.di union sets the stage for another round of disruption after walkouts at several airports last week.

Ver.di called private security staff out on strike at Frankfurt, Germany's busiest airport, as well as Berlin, Bremen, Hamburg, Hannover, Stuttgart, Duesseldorf and Cologne-Bonn, news agency dpa reported.

Fraport, which operates Frankfurt Airport, said that no passengers due to start their journeys at the airport will be able to board there.

The warning strikes come before a fifth round of talks between the union and employers set for Thursday.

Featured
