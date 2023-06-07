X

Security guards at London's Heathrow Airport to escalate strikes over pay into busy summer months

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By PAN PYLAS, Associated Press
Updated 53 minutes ago
Security guards at London’s Heathrow Airport will escalate their strike action over pay into the busy summer months

LONDON (AP) — Security guards at London's Heathrow Airport, Europe's busiest, will escalate their strike action over pay into the busy summer months, the U.K.'s largest trade union said Wednesday.

The Unite union said more than 2,000 of its members will walk out for 31 days from June 24 through to Aug. 27, a move that could wreak havoc for the millions of people going through Heathrow during the summer travel season.

Security guards have already been striking in recent months, including during the Easter break and the coronation of King Charles III, walkouts that Heathrow says resulted in “no impact” on the smooth running of the airport.

“Unite is putting Heathrow on notice that strike action at the airport will continue until it makes a fair pay offer to its workers," Unite general-secretary Sharon Graham said. “Make no mistake, our members will receive the union’s unflinching support in this dispute.”

Security officers at Terminal 3, which is the base for many international carriers, including American Airlines and Virgin Atlantic, will be joining their colleagues from Terminal 5, which is British Airways' main hub.

Last December, military personnel were drafted in to check passports at U.K. airports including Heathrow during strikes by Border Force stuff.

Unite said security guards have rejected a 10.1% pay offer from Heathrow, which is below the level at which consumer price inflation has been running since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022. Unite also said that its in-house research shows that the average pay of workers at Heathrow has fallen 24% in real terms since 2017.

Unite also said there is also “widespread bitterness” among workers that Heathrow used the “cover of the pandemic” to enforce a “fire and rehire” strategy.

“This is an incredibly wealthy company, which this summer is anticipating bumper profits and an executive pay bonanza,” Graham said. "It’s also expected to pay out huge dividends to shareholders, yet its workers can barely make ends meet and are paid far less than workers at other airports.”

Heathrow said the majority of workers at the airport think the strike action is unjustified, but insisted it would continue to to talk to Unite in hopes of resolving the issue.

“Unite has already tried and failed to disrupt the airport with unnecessary strikes on some of our busiest days and we continue to build our plans to protect journeys during any future action,” a Heathrow spokesperson said on condition of anonymity in line with company policy.

With inflation running at multi-decade highs, the U.K. has been riddled with multiple strikes across sectors over the past few months, from nurses to barristers and train drivers.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING: Opponents want to put Atlanta’s public safety training center on ballot1h ago

Credit: AJC on Twitter

RHONE: Rudeness is on the rise, but what’s behind the adult tantrums?
6h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

More than a mall: Here’s how Plaza Fiesta became a Latin landmark
23h ago

Credit: TNS

Bradley’s Buzz: The PGA took the high road. Then it took the money
2h ago

Credit: TNS

Bradley’s Buzz: The PGA took the high road. Then it took the money
2h ago

Credit: Campbell Family

Newnan native dies in Colorado; family says police didn’t come when called
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Greek island temple complex reveals 'countless' offerings left by ancient worshippers
7m ago
Coco Gauff is 0-7 against No. 1 Iga Swiatek after losing to her in the French Open...
12m ago
Pope Francis will have abdominal surgery and stay in the hospital for several days
12m ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Why the Braves sent down Michael Soroka and will give AJ Smith-Shawver a start
19h ago
Election 2024: Georgia presidential candidate visit tracker
Paralympic medalist has been thrown some curves in life but aims for success
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top