Security Council approves resolution decrying attacks on UN and aid workers and demanding protection

Switzerland’s U.N. Ambassador Pascale Baeriswyl welcomed the strong support for the resolution, which had 97 co-sponsors, telling the council its objective was simple but important: to protect the men and women working as humanitarians and for the United Nations who risk their lives every day “to help people affected by armed conflict.”

Before the vote, she said the resolution was driven by the increase in violence and attacks against humanitarian and U.N. personnel throughout the world.

“In 2023, more than 250 humanitarian personnel paid the highest price, and hundreds were wounded and deprived of their liberty throughout the world,” Baeriswyl said. “These figures represent broken futures of myriad families and are shocking.”

The resolution does not single out any conflict, but it is being voted on as battles rage in Gaza, Ukraine, Sudan, Myanmar and many other hotspots around the world.

It is the seven-month war in Gaza, however, that has seen the greatest number of attacks on U.N. and humanitarian personnel. Over 190 U.N. staff have been killed, a death toll unprecedented in the United Nations' nearly 80-year history, according to U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

The war has also seen the killing of other humanitarian personnel, including seven World Central Kitchen workers who died in an Israeli airstrike last month.

Baeriswyl said the resolution was being put to a vote at a very timely moment. The Geneva Conventions, which Baeriswyl described as the cornerstone of international humanitarian law and a reflection of our common humanity, commemorates its 75th anniversary in August.

Russia’s deputy U.N. ambassador Anna Evstigneeva paid tribute “to the courage and the selflessness” of humanitarian workers but blamed Western pressure for Moscow’s abstention.

She said some unnamed Western nations pressured Switzerland to leave out language and changes Russia wanted in the resolution, including on holding people who violate international law accountable, on “a certain international court” and on humanitarian access and “the hackneyed gender language.”

The resolution calls on all countries to respect and protect humanitarian and U.N. personnel as required by international law. And it calls on all nations and parties to armed conflict to respect international humanitarian law and their obligations under the Geneva Conventions.

It “strongly condemns attacks and all forms of violence, including sexual and gender-based violence, threats and intimidation against humanitarian personnel and United Nations and associated personnel.”

The resolution urges combatants “to respect the principles of distinction, proportionality and precaution in the conduct of hostilities and refrain from attacking, destroying, removing or rendering useless objects indispensable to the survival of the civilian population.”

It also urges warring parties to facilitate “full, safe, rapid and unhindered humanitarian access to all civilians in need, and to promote the safety, security and freedom of movement of humanitarian personnel and United Nations and associated personnel.”

On another issue, the resolution condemns “disinformation, information manipulation and incitement to violence” against humanitarian and U.N. staff and it encourages all countries and the United Nations to take action to address these threats

The resolution expresses the council’s determination to take steps to provide for the safety and security of humanitarian and U.N. staff. It would ask the U.N. Secretary-General to make recommendations within six months on measures to prevent attacks, ensure accountability and enhance protection of humanitarian and U.N. staff.