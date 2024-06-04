Security clearance is restored for ex-FBI employee who testified on politicization claims

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former FBI employee who accused the bureau of politicizing its work when he testified to Congress has seen his security clearance restored, his lawyers said Tuesday.

Marcus Allen was one of three men who alleged overreach and retaliation by the FBI in May 2023 testimony to a special House committee investigating what Republicans call the "weaponization" of the federal government against conservatives.

His security clearance had been revoked in February 2022 over concerns about how his views of the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, affected his work, according to a letter the FBI sent to Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, the Republican chairman of the committee.