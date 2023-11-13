Secret Service agents protecting Biden's granddaughter open fire when 3 people try to break into SUV

Secret Service agents protecting President Joe Biden’s granddaughter have opened fire after three people tried to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle in Washington

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By MICHAEL BALSAMO – Associated Press
17 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secret Service agents protecting President Joe Biden's granddaughter opened fire after three people tried to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle in the nation's capital, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.

The agents, assigned to protect Naomi Biden, were out with her in the Georgetown neighborhood late Sunday night when they saw the three people breaking a window of the parked and unoccupied SUV, the official said. The official could not discuss details of the investigation publicly and spoke to the AP on Monday on the condition of anonymity.

One of the agents opened fire, but no one was struck by the gunfire, the Secret Service said in a statement. The three people were seen fleeing in a red car, and the Secret Service said it put out a regional bulletin to Metropolitan Police to be on the lookout for it.

Washington has seen a significant rise in the number of carjackings and car thefts this year. Police have reported more than 750 carjackings this year and more than 6,000 reports of stolen vehicles in the district. U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar of Texas was carjacked near the Capitol last month by three armed assailants, who stole his car but didn't physically harm him.

Violent crime in Washington has also been on the rise this year, up more than 40% compared with last year. In February, U.S. Rep. Angie Craig of Minnesota was assaulted in her apartment building, suffering bruises while escaping serious injury.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

Renter relief: Monthly rents no longer rising in metro Atlanta3h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE: Marietta teacher fatally shot near Underground Atlanta, officials say
18m ago

Credit: Jose Luis Magana/AP

Jan. 6 rioter plots return to Capitol — by launching U.S. House bid
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Residents out of homes, down after apartment fire
13h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Residents out of homes, down after apartment fire
13h ago

HAPPENING TODAY
Training center foes brace for conflict in advance of protest
16h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

EU nations condemn Hamas for what they describe as use of hospitals, civilians as 'human...
12m ago
New rule would make it easier for millions of Americans to unionize, but businesses are...
16m ago
Battles force Palestinians out of hospitals in Gaza, leaving patients, babies and medics...
18m ago
Featured

MONDAY’S WEATHER
‘More sunshine, warmer weather’
1h ago
Vote again: Here are local races headed to apparent runoff elections in December
Rick Ross talks to Georgia State law students about how to be a boss
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top