Second railroad union rejects deal, adding to strike worries

The railroads have refused to offer workers much more than what the Presidential Emergency Board of arbitrators recommended. They say that board rejected unions' requests for paid sick time in favor of recommending the largest wage increases in more than four decades.

Workers have been fighting in the negotiations to improve their quality of life and are demanding railroads ease the strict attendance policies that keep some of them on call 24-7.

Six smaller unions have approved their deals with the railroads, but earlier this month the large Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division union that represents track maintenance workers also rejected its proposed contract because workers were concerned about the lack of paid sick time. And the two biggest unions that represent conductors and engineers, who are most affected by the railroads' demanding schedules, won't announce their votes until mid-November.

All 12 rail unions that together represent 115,000 workers nationwide have to approve contracts with the railroads to prevent a strike. But there is no immediate threat of a walkout because the unions that rejected their deals agreed to return to the bargaining table and continue talks at least through Nov. 19.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre emphasized Wednesday that despite the opposition to the tentative agreements, the economy is “under no immediate threat.”

The administration is prepared to take the appropriate steps to ensure the rail system remains functioning, she said. But she declined to say whether Biden would personally get involved in the negotiations between the rail companies and unions like he did last month ahead of the initial strike deadline.

If both sides can't agree on new contracts, Congress may step in to block a strike and impose terms on workers.

Associated Press writer Seung Min Kim contributed to this report from Washington, D.C.