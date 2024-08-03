Breaking: LIVE: Trump rallies supporters in Atlanta | Stay with ajc.com for updates
Second gentleman Doug Emhoff acknowledges affair contributed to breakup for first marriage

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff is acknowledging that he had an extramarital affair years ago that contributed to the breakup of his first marriage
FILE - Second gentleman Doug Emhoff speaks during a Jewish American Heritage Month event, May 20, 2024, at the White House in Washington. The nation's first second gentleman, Emhoff could become its first first gentlemen after November. Emhoff is used to traveling the country championing his wife, Vice President Kamala Harris and the Biden administration's accomplishments in his current job. But now that Harris is the presumptive Democratic nominee, those efforts have been thrust into the political spotlight like never before. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By JONATHAN J. COOPER – Associated Press
17 minutes ago

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Second gentleman Doug Emhoff acknowledged Saturday that he had an extramarital affair years ago that contributed to the breakup of his first marriage.

“During my first marriage, Kerstin and I went through some tough times on account of my actions," Emhoff said in a statement, first reported by CNN. "I took responsibility, and in the years since, we worked through things as a family and have come out stronger on the other side.”

He issued the statement after the Daily Mail reported on the matter.

The affair was known to the team that vetted Vice President Kamala Harris before President Joe Biden picked her to be his running mate in 2020, according to a person familiar with the events who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive situation. Harris knew about the affair before she married Emhoff, the person said.

Emhoff and Harris met on a blind date in 2013 and married the following year. It was her first marriage and his second. Harris’ stepchildren, Ella and Cole Emhoff, were teenagers when their father remarried.

Kerstin Emhoff has spoken positively of Harris as a “co-parent” of her daughters and as “loving, nurturing, fiercely protecting and always present.” She issued a statement supporting her ex-husband after he acknowledged the affair.

“Doug and I decided to end our marriage for a variety of reasons, many years ago,” she said. “He is a great father to our kids, continues to be a great friend to me and I am really proud of the warm and supportive blended family Doug, Kamala, and I have built together.”

___

Associated Press writer Zeke Miller contributed to this report.

