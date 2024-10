Second gambler admits trying to cash in on scheme involving ex-NBA player Jontay Porter

Mollah, of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, is set to be sentenced May 2 in a federal court in Brooklyn. He could face anything from a no-jail punishment to 20 years in prison.

His attorney, Andrew Levin, declined to comment Wednesday.

Porter played only briefly and scored no points in games on Jan. 26 and March 20 before pulling himself out of play, saying he was injured or ill.

According to a court complaint, Mollah used his knowledge of Porter's March 20 plans to place bets that would have netted over $1 million to be split among the conspirators, including a 24% share to the player. But a betting company got suspicious and stopped Mollah from collecting most of the money.

The NBA ultimately investigated and banned Porter for life. He later told a court that he participated in the scam “to get out from under large gambling debts.”

Porter is awaiting sentencing Dec. 18.