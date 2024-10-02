Second fan files lawsuit claiming ownership of Shohei Ohtani's 50-50 baseball

Because of a ruling related to Matus' lawsuit, the ball can't be formally sold until a hearing that is scheduled for Oct. 10.

Davidov claims in his suit that he was able to “firmly and completely grab the ball in his left hand while it was on the ground, successfully obtaining possession of the 50/50 ball.”

The suit goes on to say that “an unknown fan wrongfully jumped over the railing, jumped onto the Plaintiff and Plaintiff’s arm and attacked the Plaintiff causing the 50/50 Ball to come loose and roll into the hands of Defendant Chris Belanski.”

Davidov is seeking more than $50,000 in damages.

The first lawsuit claims that Matus, a Florida resident who was celebrating his 18th birthday, gained possession of the Ohtani ball before Belanski took it away. Part of the presentation by Matus' attorney on Oct. 10 will be video of the scramble for the ball in the stands.

“Max successfully grabbed the 50/50 ball in his left hand and intended to keep it,” the lawsuit stated. “Unfortunately, a few seconds later, defendant Belanski — a muscular older man — trapped plaintiff’s arm in between his legs and wrangled the 50/50 ball out of Max’s left hand.”

