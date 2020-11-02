SEC fines Florida's Mullen $25K for role in brawl vs. Mizzou

"Running on the field to confront a game official, the gathering of teams in an on-field confrontation and student-athletes throwing punches are all disappointing at any time, but even more so as we work to support healthy competition during a pandemic.”

The suspensions could be significant for the No. 8 Gators (3-1), who were without 15 players against Mizzou. Some of the absences stemmed from injuries, others because of COVID-19 test results and contact tracing. It’s unclear how many of them will return against the Bulldogs.

The melee started Saturday night when Missouri's Trajan Jeffcoat delivered what looked like a high, late hit on Florida quarterback Kyle Trask on the final play of the first half. The Hail Mary pass fell incomplete, and Trask landed hard on his back. His linemen came to his defense. So did Mullen, who started screaming at officials and the opposing sideline.

Mullen clearly did more to inflame than extinguish the situation, and his team followed his lead.

“I respect the decision from the conference office," Mullen said in a statement. "As the head coach, it is my responsibility to defuse these types of situations, and I didn’t live up to that standard.”

Players from both teams converged near Missouri’s side of the field, and wild punches could be seen flying and connecting. Only three players were ejected.

The SEC handed down more punishments.

It was the latest black eye for Mullen, who was already under fire for saying he hoped to pack 90,000 fans inside Florida Field for a home game during a pandemic and for criticizing an NCAA rule that prevents teams having meetings and practices on Election Day.

Florida’s faithful dismissed Mullen’s strong and somewhat questionable stances as typical brashness for an outspoken coach who’s focused on winning. They found themselves defending him again Saturday night.

Mullen had to be pulled away several times and was so irate by the end of the exchange that he came back out of the locker room tunnel for a curtain call. Fans chanted his name as he returned to the field for the start of the third quarter.

___

Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz gestures toward Florida coach Dan Mullen, obscured at right, after a fight broke out at the end of the first half of an NCAA college football game in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun via AP) Credit: Brad McClenny Credit: Brad McClenny

Missouri coach Eliah Drinkwitz, left, and Florida coach Dan Mullen, right, yell at each other after a fight broke out at the end of the first half of an NCAA college football game in Gainesville, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020. (Brad McClenny/The Gainesville Sun via AP) Credit: Brad McClenny Credit: Brad McClenny