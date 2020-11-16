SEC Chair Clayton leaving post as top financial regulator

Clayton’s term runs through mid-2021. It is common practice for agency heads or Cabinet members appointed under an outgoing administration to leave early. A new SEC chair is expected to be named by President-elect Joe Biden.

One of President Donald Trump’s earliest appointments in 2017, Clayton has presided over a deregulatory push to soften rules affecting Wall Street and the financial markets, as Trump pledged when he took office. Rules under the Dodd-Frank law that tightened the reins on banks and Wall Street in the wake of the 2008-09 financial crisis and the Great Recession have been nipped around the edges.