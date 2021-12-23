SEC, Big East alter basketball policies as COVID cases spike

Four Big East men's games were already designated as forfeits under the league's previous policy, but the forfeiture classification will be removed from those games and the league will try to reschedule them. On Thursday, the Butler-St. John's game was canceled because of COVID issues in St. John's program with the hope that it can be rescheduled.

The SEC's updated policy also says that at least two game officials must be available. If that's not possible, the game will be postponed.

In other college news, No. 24 Wisconsin called off its scheduled Thursday game with George Mason due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Badgers’ program. The game won’t be rescheduled.

The matchup with George Mason had just been arranged Tuesday night. Wisconsin originally was supposed to play a Thursday home game with Morgan State, which had its own COVID-19 complications.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports