Seattle's Logan Gilbert has perfect game thru 6 vs Rangers

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

1 hour ago
Seattle Mariners right-hander Logan Gilbert has a perfect game through six innings against the Texas Rangers

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle Mariners right-hander Logan Gilbert has a perfect game through six innings against the Texas Rangers.

Gilbert has been overpowering against one of the top offenses in baseball Monday night. Gilbert matched a franchise record with seven straight strikeouts during one stretch of the second, third and fourth innings.

And he got help from his defense. Josh Jung's long fly ball to center field was tracked down by Julio Rodriguez for the second out of the fifth inning. Jarred Kelenic made a leaping catch against the wall of Jonah Heim's foul ball down the left-field line to end the fifth.

Kolten Wong made a nice backhanded stop to get Ezequiel Duran on a grounder up the middle leading off the sixth inning. Gilbert struck out Leody Taveras looking and got a foul popout from Sandy Leon.

Gilbert has nine strikeouts for the game and has thrown 72 pitches. The 26-year-old entered the game 1-1 with a 4.01 ERA in six starts.

Former Seattle ace Felix Hernandez is the last pitcher in baseball to throw a perfect game. That came on Aug. 15, 2012, against Tampa Bay.

Seattle leads 1-0.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

