Seattle's Julio Rodríguez tops pre-arbitration bonus pool at nearly $1.87 million

NEW YORK (AP) — Seattle center fielder Julio Rodríguez will receive the largest amount in the $50 million pool for pre-arbitration players, earning $1,865,349.

Arizona outfielder Corbin Carroll is second at $1,812,337, followed by Baltimore catcher Adley Rutschman at $1,798,439, Atlanta right-hander Spencer Strider at $1,692,833 and Chicago Cubs left-hander Justin Steele at $1,673,331, according to figures compiled by Major League Baseball and the players’ association.

Tampa Bay shortstop Wander Franco gets the 13th-highest bonus at $706,761. The 22-year-old did not play after Aug. 12 and was on the restricted list from Aug. 14 through the end of the season while Major League Baseball and authorities in the Dominican Republic investigated an alleged relationship with a minor.