Seattle woman IDed as victim fatally shot in California bus

Officials said they recovered a dozen 9 mm bullet casings on the bus, which also had a bullet hole through the windshield. Detectives later recovered the weapon in a nearby construction site, Honea said.

A 32-year-old man who was shot multiple times and a 25-year-old pregnant woman remained at a hospital in critical condition and an 11-year-old girl was listed in stable condition. A 38-year-old man was treated for a minor injury and is expected to be released from the hospital soon, Honea said.

Moments before the shooting Coleman, who had boarded the bus in Redding, told passengers that Los Angeles was a dangerous city and showed them a firearm he was carrying in a satchel, authorities said.

He also got agitated and accused one of the passengers of being an undercover law enforcement officer, authorities said.

After the shooting, Coleman fled and ran to the Walmart about a half-mile (0.8 kilometers) from the bus and got into a fight with a customer.

the fight was broken up, he walked away and began taking off his clothes. He was taken into custody a short time later, officials said.