Seattle teachers on strike over pay, staffing issues

Tony Renouard, a veteran social studies teacher at Nathan Hale High School, said the union shares many of the district's goals when it comes to such inclusionary teaching, but it requires a lot of instructional assistants to do it well. His school has used an inclusionary classroom model for about 25 years, he said, and he relies on classroom assistants to make sure special education students are getting what they need.

“The money can be negotiated,” he said. “The big sticking points are the supports for kids.”

Districts around the country have faced labor challenges as the pandemic put extraordinary stress on teachers and students alike. An infusion of federal stimulus money has helped stabilize school district budgets, and teachers unions have sought to improve pay, resources and working conditions after a difficult few years.

Many districts, though, have fretted about using short-term funding to pay for long-term costs, such as increased salaries.

David Knight, an assistant professor of education finance and policy at the University of Washington, said adequate salaries and good working conditions make schools better for everyone — but figuring out how to structure those salaries to retain good teachers and support new ones is a challenge.

“Educator dissatisfaction with working conditions is not something that started yesterday,” he said. “They want safe and supported working conditions, they want a voice in school district policy, they want a livable salary. What people sometimes forget is administrators want those things too."

Teachers in Columbus — Ohio's largest school district — last week ended a brief strike, agreeing on a package that included 4% raises, includes plans for building improvements, reduced class sizes and innovative paid leave benefits.

In Denver, marathon bargaining sessions resulted last week in tentative agreement for an 8.7% raise for educators, a higher salary for first-year teachers, and more money from the district for health insurance costs.

Teachers in Minneapolis, Chicago and Sacramento walked out earlier this year before securing new contracts.

And in the Seattle suburb of Kent, the teachers union said Wednesday it had reached a tentative agreement with the district to end a strike that had delayed the start of school since Aug. 25.

Combined Shape Caption Leo Magidman, 5, from left, and brother Harvey Magidman, 7, carry signs with their dad, social studies teacher Michael Magidman, right, as teachers from Seattle Public Schools picket outside Roosevelt High School on what was supposed to be the first day of classes, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Seattle. The first day of classes at Seattle Public Schools was cancelled and teachers are on strike over issues that include pay, mental health support, and staffing ratios for special education and multilingual students. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond) Credit: Jason Redmond Credit: Jason Redmond Combined Shape Caption Leo Magidman, 5, from left, and brother Harvey Magidman, 7, carry signs with their dad, social studies teacher Michael Magidman, right, as teachers from Seattle Public Schools picket outside Roosevelt High School on what was supposed to be the first day of classes, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Seattle. The first day of classes at Seattle Public Schools was cancelled and teachers are on strike over issues that include pay, mental health support, and staffing ratios for special education and multilingual students. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond) Credit: Jason Redmond Credit: Jason Redmond

Combined Shape Caption A sign is picked up as teachers from Seattle Public Schools picket outside Roosevelt High School on what was supposed to be the first day of classes, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Seattle. The first day of classes at Seattle Public Schools was cancelled and teachers are on strike over issues that include pay, mental health support, and staffing ratios for special education and multilingual students. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond) Credit: Jason Redmond Credit: Jason Redmond Combined Shape Caption A sign is picked up as teachers from Seattle Public Schools picket outside Roosevelt High School on what was supposed to be the first day of classes, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Seattle. The first day of classes at Seattle Public Schools was cancelled and teachers are on strike over issues that include pay, mental health support, and staffing ratios for special education and multilingual students. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond) Credit: Jason Redmond Credit: Jason Redmond

Combined Shape Caption Teachers Jayde Sorbello, left, and Sarah Evans from the Kent, Wash. School District which was just on strike, help assemble picket signs as teachers at Seattle Public Schools picket outside Roosevelt High School on what was supposed to be the first day of classes, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Seattle. The first day of classes at Seattle Public Schools was cancelled and teachers are on strike over issues that include pay, mental health support, and staffing ratios for special education and multilingual students. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond) Credit: Jason Redmond Credit: Jason Redmond Combined Shape Caption Teachers Jayde Sorbello, left, and Sarah Evans from the Kent, Wash. School District which was just on strike, help assemble picket signs as teachers at Seattle Public Schools picket outside Roosevelt High School on what was supposed to be the first day of classes, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Seattle. The first day of classes at Seattle Public Schools was cancelled and teachers are on strike over issues that include pay, mental health support, and staffing ratios for special education and multilingual students. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond) Credit: Jason Redmond Credit: Jason Redmond

Combined Shape Caption Teachers from Seattle Public Schools picket outside Roosevelt High School on what was supposed to be the first day of classes, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Seattle. The first day of classes at Seattle Public Schools was cancelled and teachers are on strike over issues that include pay, mental health support, and staffing ratios for special education and multilingual students. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond) Credit: Jason Redmond Credit: Jason Redmond Combined Shape Caption Teachers from Seattle Public Schools picket outside Roosevelt High School on what was supposed to be the first day of classes, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Seattle. The first day of classes at Seattle Public Schools was cancelled and teachers are on strike over issues that include pay, mental health support, and staffing ratios for special education and multilingual students. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond) Credit: Jason Redmond Credit: Jason Redmond

Combined Shape Caption Lucy Magidman, wife of teacher Michael Magidman, shows her support as teachers from Seattle Public Schools picket outside Roosevelt High School on what was supposed to be the first day of classes, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Seattle. The first day of classes at Seattle Public Schools was cancelled and teachers are on strike over issues that include pay, mental health support, and staffing ratios for special education and multilingual students. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond) Credit: Jason Redmond Credit: Jason Redmond Combined Shape Caption Lucy Magidman, wife of teacher Michael Magidman, shows her support as teachers from Seattle Public Schools picket outside Roosevelt High School on what was supposed to be the first day of classes, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Seattle. The first day of classes at Seattle Public Schools was cancelled and teachers are on strike over issues that include pay, mental health support, and staffing ratios for special education and multilingual students. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond) Credit: Jason Redmond Credit: Jason Redmond

Combined Shape Caption Teachers from Seattle Public Schools picket outside Roosevelt High School on what was supposed to be the first day of classes, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Seattle. The first day of classes at Seattle Public Schools was cancelled and teachers are on strike over issues that include pay, mental health support, and staffing ratios for special education and multilingual students. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond) Credit: Jason Redmond Credit: Jason Redmond Combined Shape Caption Teachers from Seattle Public Schools picket outside Roosevelt High School on what was supposed to be the first day of classes, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Seattle. The first day of classes at Seattle Public Schools was cancelled and teachers are on strike over issues that include pay, mental health support, and staffing ratios for special education and multilingual students. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond) Credit: Jason Redmond Credit: Jason Redmond

Combined Shape Caption Math teacher Royce Christensen pickets outside Roosevelt High School on what was supposed to be the first day of classes as teachers from Seattle Public Schools go on strike, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Seattle. The first day of classes at Seattle Public Schools was cancelled and teachers are on strike over issues that include pay, mental health support, and staffing ratios for special education and multilingual students. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond) Credit: Jason Redmond Credit: Jason Redmond Combined Shape Caption Math teacher Royce Christensen pickets outside Roosevelt High School on what was supposed to be the first day of classes as teachers from Seattle Public Schools go on strike, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in Seattle. The first day of classes at Seattle Public Schools was cancelled and teachers are on strike over issues that include pay, mental health support, and staffing ratios for special education and multilingual students. (AP Photo/Jason Redmond) Credit: Jason Redmond Credit: Jason Redmond

Combined Shape Caption Teachers and staff from Jane Addams Middle School in north Seattle picket on what was supposed to be the first day of classes Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The Seattle Education Association went on strike as the union and Seattle Public Schools failed to reach a contract agreement over issues that included pay and educational and emotional supports for students. (AP Photo/Gene Johnson) Credit: Gene Johnson Credit: Gene Johnson Combined Shape Caption Teachers and staff from Jane Addams Middle School in north Seattle picket on what was supposed to be the first day of classes Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. The Seattle Education Association went on strike as the union and Seattle Public Schools failed to reach a contract agreement over issues that included pay and educational and emotional supports for students. (AP Photo/Gene Johnson) Credit: Gene Johnson Credit: Gene Johnson