X

Seattle startup's ex-CFO accused of diverting $35 million, losing it in crypto crash

National & World News
By GENE JOHNSON, Associated Press
1 hour ago
A federal indictment accuses the former chief financial officer of a Seattle startup of taking $35 million of his employer’s money without permission and losing it by investing in cryptocurrency before the crypto market crashed last year

SEATTLE (AP) — The former chief financial officer of a Seattle-based startup took $35 million of his employer's money without permission and lost it by investing in cryptocurrency before the crypto market crashed last year, according to a federal indictment returned by a grand jury Wednesday.

Nevin Shetty, 39, was hired in March 2021 as CFO of Fabric, which makes software platforms for retail commerce.

About a year later, after the company informed him it was letting him go over job performance concerns, he secretly took the money and transferred it to HighTower Treasury, a crypto platform he controlled as a side business, the indictment said.

His idea was to pay the company 6% interest while retaining profits above that, but soon the $35 million investment was practically worthless, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Seattle said in a news release.

The indictment in U.S. District Court charged Shetty with four counts of wire fraud. He is scheduled to be arraigned May 25.

Shetty's attorney, Cooper Offenbecher, said in an emailed statement that he and his client had been in regular contact with prosecutors and disagreed with the decision to bring an indictment.

“As the CFO of his former employer, tasked with making investment decisions for its benefit, Mr. Shetty was personally devastated by these losses, which occurred as a result of a catastrophic crash in the cryptocurrency market in May 2022,” Offenbecher wrote. "We look forward to responding to these allegations in Court.”

Prosecutors, however, said that as the company raised hundreds of millions of dollars in startup funding, it adopted a conservative approach to managing that money — a policy that Shetty had helped draft.

According to the Seattle tech news website GeekWire, Fabric had raised more than $293 million by February 2022 and was valued at $1.5 billion.

The company did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment Wednesday.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Andria Brooks

Staffing shortages force GDOT to scale back roadside assistance in metro Atlanta5h ago

In fight for cleaner air, feds target the big yellow school bus
5h ago

Credit: Caroline Silva

Shooting at west Midtown apartments leads to 5-hour search for suspect, arrest
3h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

NEW: Donald Trump set to address Georgia GOP convention
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

NEW: Donald Trump set to address Georgia GOP convention
4h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

No Mor Chikin: Greenbriar Mall bids farewell to historic Chick-fil-A location
6h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

State Department offers Republican lawmaker a chance to view Afghanistan dissent cable
11m ago
Man who witnessed George Floyd murder by police suing Minneapolis over officers' actions
12m ago
Documents leak suspect had been warned about handling of classified information...
18m ago
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

New freshman dorm, dining hall coming to University of Georgia
13h ago
Metro Atlanta valedictorians share life lessons, stories and more
How to join the Atlanta residents who taking to birding, or birdwatching
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top