Seattle Mariners fire manager Scott Servais in midst of midseason collapse, according to report

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners reportedly fired manager Scott Servais on Thursday with the team in the midst a two-month long collapse having blown a 10-game lead in the division and tumbling to the fringes of playoff contention in the American League.

The Athletic reported the decision by the Mariners, citing unnamed sources. The report said former catcher Dan Wilson would be taking over.

The decision to move on from Servais during his ninth season in charge came on the heels of a disastrous 1-8 road trip that dropped the Mariners back to 64-64 after sitting 13 games over .500 at one point in mid-June.