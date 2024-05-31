Seattle Mariners fire bench coach, offensive coordinator Brant Brown

Breaking: UPDATE | Water shut off in much of Atlanta to allow for repairs after main breaks
The Seattle Mariners fired bench coach and offensive coordinator Brant Brown less than six months after he was hired for the job
By SHANE LANTZ – Associated Press
22 minutes ago

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Mariners fired bench coach and offensive coordinator Brant Brown on Friday less than six months after he was hired for the job.

The club announced Brown's dismissal amid a season-long offensive slump. The Mariners currently rank 29th in MLB with 3.64 runs per game and are tied for 28th in total runs this season. They lead all of baseball in strikeouts.

Brown spent the 2023 season as the Miami Marlins’ hitting coach and was hired by the Mariners in December to help revamp an offense that underwhelmed at the plate in 2023. Though the Mariners lead the AL West by three games over the Texas Rangers, the team’s bats have so far failed to live up to expectations.

Seattle said in its announcement that Brown had been “relieved of his duties,” while further clarifying that “Director of Hitting Strategy Jarret DeHart and Assistant Hitting Coach Tommy Joseph will continue and expand on their roles with the hitters.”

Brown was the Mariners minor league outfield coordinator from 2012 to 2016 and player development system offensive coordinator in 2017 before spending five years with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

