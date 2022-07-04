Searchers rescue 4th person from China ship, 12 bodies found

The vessel then snapped into two and sank Saturday during the storm, which had maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers (68 miles) an hour and was upgraded to a typhoon before making landfall in Guangdong.

The ship sank about 300 kilometers (180 miles) southwest of Hong Kong. Authorities said the vessel was close to the center of the storm, making rescue operations difficult.

Hong Kong sent two fixed-wing aircraft and four helicopters on Saturday for the rescue effort. The search continued Monday, though Hong Kong authorities said the chances of rescuing the remaining crew members alive were slim.

Elsewhere in China, eight people sheltering from a rainstorm in Shijiazhuang, the capital of the northern province of Hebei, were killed Saturday when a decorative building structure fell from about 12 meters (40 feet), the official Xinhua New Agency said. Another person who was also hit by the structure was hospitalized in stable condition, it said.

Combined Shape Caption In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, fishing boats are tied together to shelter from the wind near Bohewan bridge in Maoming, southern China's Guangdong Province, Saturday, July 2, 2022. Chaba, the third typhoon of the year, made landfall in the coastal area of Maoming City on Saturday. (Huang Guobao/Xinhua via AP) Credit: Huang Guobao