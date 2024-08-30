Searchers recover 3 bodies from Thai rail tunnel that collapsed during construction

BANGKOK (AP) — The bodies of three foreign workers who were trapped for days in a railway tunnel in northeastern Thailand that collapsed during construction have been retrieved after an intensive rescue effort, Thai officials said Friday

The tunnel is a part of a Thai-Chinese high-speed railway project linking the capital Bangkok to the northeastern province of Nong Khai, bordering Laos.

Part of it collapsed on Saturday night while three foreign workers, one from Myanmar and two from China, were inside. The tunnel is in Nakhon Ratchasima province, 250 kilometers (155 miles) northeast of Bangkok.