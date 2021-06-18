Searchers comb river after 3 tubers die, 2 disappear at dam

“We’re still positive and optimistic, but we’ll see how things go tomorrow,” Cates told reporters.

Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page said Friday that the people rescued included a 30-year-old man from Eden, his 14-year-old son, his 18-year-old daughter and a visiting relative. A 27-year-old woman, a 30-year-old man and a 14-year-old girl were the ones found dead, he said.

A 30-year-old woman and a 7-year-old boy remained missing.

Cates said it's not clear why the tubers didn't contact authorities sooner, but he said it may have been because they didn't have phones with them. First responders indicated the survivors were caught in fast-moving water near the dam when they were found, according to recordings of scanner traffic on broadcastify.com.

First responders could be heard over public safety radio ordering boats and other swift water rescue equipment to the area shortly after the 911 call came in Thursday around 3:15 p.m.

“We’re taking a call on the Dan River at the dam near the Duke Energy plant. Caller is advising five tubers … went over the dam,” one person says.

A rescuer says on the recording that some of the tubers were stuck near the dam because of the pull of water flowing over it.

“They’re on that side … at the abutment for the dam. And they’re all caught in the pull. If you can come over … we can probably pull them out pretty good, hopefully,” the rescuer can be heard saying.

Cates told reporters Friday that debris and rocks in the river can puncture tubes or rafts, so it's important for people to wear life preservers. He said it wasn't clear if any of the nine were using life preservers.

“The current of the river makes it very hard to navigate, even for the most experienced swimmers. So we strongly encourage people to wear some type of personal floatation device in addition to the tube they’re in,” he said.

He said it's not unusual for people to float the river on tubes or rafts in the area, but most get out and walk around the dam, which is marked by a sign.

Duke Energy spokesman Jeff Brooks said the employee who called 911 to report the tubers wasn't available for an interview.

Associated Press writers Jonathan Drew in Durham and Tom Foreman Jr. in Winston-Salem contributed to this report.

Rescue personnel stage along the Dan River in Eden, N.C., Friday, June 18, 2021. The search for two missing tubers continues after three others were found dead and four more were pulled from the water after the group went over an 8-foot dam Wednesday. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome) Credit: Gerry Broome Credit: Gerry Broome

Emergency personnel respond to the scene where a group tubing on the Dan river went over a dam on Thursday, June 17, 2021 ner Eden, N.C. Rockingham County Emergency Services Director Rodney Cates said Thursday that a group of nine people were tubing on the North Carolina river and went over a Duke Energy dam in Eden around sunset Wednesday. Four people were rescued and taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that Cates said were not life-threatening. Two more remained missing Thursday night. (WSET-TV via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited