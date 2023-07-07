Search underway for missing pet wallaby in rural Oklahoma town

National & World News
41 minutes ago
X
A search is underway for a missing pet wallaby in the rural Oklahoma community of Blanchard

BLANCHARD, Okla. (AP) — A search is underway in the rural Oklahoma community of Blanchard for a missing pet wallaby.

The animal, which is similar to a kangaroo, but smaller, escaped its backyard enclosure on Wednesday and is believed to be in some thick woods near the edge of town, said Diana Daniels, city clerk in Blanchard, which is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Oklahoma City.

Daniels says the animal is not typically aggressive, but might kick if it’s cornered.

“They can hurt somebody if they approach it and try to corner it,” she said.

It is legal to own a wallaby in Oklahoma, but the animal should be registered with the city, Daniels said.

The wallaby's owner, Gil Gilbreath, uses it for petting zoos. He tells Fox 25 the animal is typically shy and "a little skittish."

“I think he’s probably out in that tall grass, maybe, because he likes that tall grass, likes to hide in it,” Gilbreath told the television station.

Gilbreath said he's still working to tame the animal and as a result, “he's going to be hard to catch when we find him.”

Editors' Picks

Credit: Coffee County video

Elections director who helped copy Georgia data given similar job1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta council OK’s law to fully fund city’s affordable housing trust fund
2h ago

DeKalb residents file lawsuit against Atlanta over training center referendum
3h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

New to Braves’ bandwagon? Here’s what you need to know about All-Star game
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

New to Braves’ bandwagon? Here’s what you need to know about All-Star game
4h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

After prison, they need jobs. Their pasts remain a barrier
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Stock market today: Wall Street rises after jobs report comes in warm but hopefully not...
5m ago
The US will provide cluster munitions to Ukraine as part of a new military aid package
7m ago
Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinians in new West Bank violence, days after major offensive
8m ago
Featured

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Atlanta Young Thug, YSL trial: After 6 months, 2,000+ potential jurors, no jury yet
8h ago
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter’s long and (mostly) happy marriage
Georgia’s second-largest privately held company, based in Atlanta, may surprise you
23h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top