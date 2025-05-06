Search halted with seven missing after boat thought to be carrying migrants capsized off San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for seven people who went missing after a boat believed to be carrying migrants capsized off the San Diego coast, officials said Tuesday.

The search effort stopped late Monday after crews combed the area via helicopter and a cutter for hours following the early-morning capsizing of the boat, which killed at least three people whose bodies were recovered and injured at least four others who were rescued and taken to a hospital, Petty Officer Hunter Schnabel told The Associated Press.

Nine people were initially reported missing, but two were later found and detained, Schnabel said. He didn't know which agency detained the individuals or why. The U.S. Border Patrol did not immediately respond to an email asking if it was involved.