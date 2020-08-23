Search ends for 2 still missing after Texas port explosion

The end of the search was announced late Saturday night, a few hours after the Coast Guard said the bodies of two other crew members of the dredging vessel Waymon L Boyd had been found.

“Our Coast Guard crews worked intently alongside state and local partners to locate the two crew members who remained missing, but unfortunately, we were unable to locate them,” said Capt. Edward Gaynor, commander, Coast Guard Sector/Air Station Corpus Christi. “The decision to suspend a search is never easy and a lot of factors are considered before suspending a search. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the friends and families of the missing crew members during this difficult time.”