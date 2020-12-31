Search continues for survivors after major Norway landslide

Over 1,000 people have been evacuated, and officials said up to 1,500 people may be moved from the area amid fears of further landslides.

The landslide cut across a road through Ask, home to some 5,000 people, leaving a deep, crater-like ravine that cars could not pass. Photos and video footage showed dramatic scenes of buildings on the edge of the ravine.

The area is known for having a lot of so-called quick clay, a form of clay that can change from solid to liquid form. Experts said the substance of the clay combined with excessive precipitation and damp weather conditions may have contributed to the landslide.

Norwegian media reported that authorities in 2005 warned building companies not to construct houses in the area, but houses were eventually built there later in the decade.

The police task force leader, Roger Pettersen, holds a press briefing in Ask, after a major landslide, Thursday Dec. 31, 2020.

